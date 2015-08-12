Angelina Jolie Pitt to Produce an Animated Version of Acclaimed YA Novel The Breadwinner

Angelina Jolie Pitt's next project is an inspiring one. The star has signed on to executive produce an animated film based on Deborah Ellis's acclaimed young adult novel The Breadwinner.

The book and film tell the story of a young Afghani girl named Parvana living under the Taliban regime who disguises herself as a boy in order to be become her family's breadwinner after her father is wrongly imprisoned.

"Millions of young girls like Parvana are growing up today under oppression or conflict, and helping their families to survive in those conditions. This story is a reminder of the immense value of their contribution," Jolie Pitt said in a statement. "I am delighted to be working with a talented team of artists who I know will do justice to the richness, creativity and strength of Afghan culture and to little girls like Parvana."

The film is set to start production in 2016 and will be produced in Dari in addition to the English-language version.

