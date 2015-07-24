Angelina Jolie's New Netflix Film Will Be a Family Affair

Netflix is becoming a family affair for the Jolie-Pitts. Shortly after Brad Pitt announced the streaming platform would release his film War Machine, his wife Angelia Jolie has now struck a partnership with the company as well. The Academy Award–winning actress is set to direct an adaption of the memoir First They Killed My Father: A Daughter of Cambodia Remembers by Loung Ung exclusively for Netflix. And on top of that: Her oldest son, 13-year-old Maddox, who was born in Cambodia, will also be involved in the making of the film.

Ung's book tells the story of the takeover by the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia when she was a child. She was sent to a work camp to be trained as a child soldier and her six siblings to labor camps.

"I was deeply affected by Loung‘s book," Jolie said in a statement. "It deepened forever my understanding of how children experience war and are affected by the emotional memory of it. And it helped me draw closer still to the people of Cambodia, my son's homeland."

"Films like this are hard to watch but important to see," she said. "They are also hard to get made. Netflix is making this possible, and I am looking forward to working with them and excited that the film will reach so many people."

Jolie, who directed last year's Unbroken, will also produce the project and adapt the screenplay with Ung and the film will be released in both Khmer and English. Production is set for later this year and it will be released on Netflix in 2016.

