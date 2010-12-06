Angelina Jolie to Design Jewelry for Charity

Angelina Jolie is no stranger to the world of jewelry design—she and Brad Pitt previously worked with Asprey to design the Protector line of his and her jewelry. Jolie’s new collection is even more exclusive: She’s collaborating with former Asprey CEO Rober Procop on a line that will be sold privately. Pieces include a 353-carat beryl pendant and a 12-carat emerald ring. All the proceeds from the sale—like the Protector Asprey line—will benefit Jolie’s charity, the Education Partnership for Children of Conflict. Procop recently worked on Jolie’s new film, The Tourist, to design and source pieces her character wears, including the vintage diamond choker shown at left.

