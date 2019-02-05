Angelina Jolie's Latest Look Is the Epitome of High-Low Dressing
Two words: combat boots.
Angelina Jolie, special envoy to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, met with Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh on Tuesday, delivering a press conference shortly after.
The Hollywood do-gooder kept to her black-on-black uniform for the occasion, opting to pair a silky embroidered tunic with baggy skinny jeans and worn-in combat boots — sort of a sartorial mullet (business in front, party in the back — er, on the bottom).
She draped one of her signature scarves over her head during a portion of the visit as well, accessorizing with tiny gold hoop earrings bearing dangling diamonds, her light brown hair smoothed at her shoulders.
On the whole, it’s an unusual style for the typically polished dresser, but she’s not exactly walking the red carpet (or hustling at the dog park), so a change feels appropriate.
Whether advocating for change in combat boots or stilettos, Jolie’s intentions will always be the height of good taste.