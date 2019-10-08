Angelina Jolie Channeled Jessica Rabbit on the Red Carpet

Angelina Jolie’s red carpet reign continues.

The actress arrived at the European premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil on Monday evening in a slinky glittering black Versace dress with a structured bust and front-facing slit. Jolie wore her brown hair in loose waves at her shoulders, the front pinned into an un-polished half-back style.

Image zoom Franco Origlia/Getty Images

With the sexy silhouette, sweetheart neckline, and sequins, Jolie’s gown brought to mind the uniform of another major Disney player: Jessica Rabbit.

Image zoom Everett Collection

Yes, this is our live-action pitch. Give Mrs. Rabbit a kid (or six) and a UN post and we could certainly see it.

Following suit with every Maleficent premiere thus far, Jolie brought a couple members of her brood to the red carpet in Rome. The mother of six posed with her similarly well-dressed kids, Shiloh, 13, and Zahara, 14. The youngest of the two wore a black sweatshirt with glittery gold and black stripes, matching pants, and black Converse sneakers, while the eldest walked the carpet in a dark green ombré halter gown.