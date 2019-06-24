Angelina Jolie Just Made a Strong Case for the Summer Caftan
Maleficent would never.
With the summer solstice on Friday beckoning the start of longer days, higher temperatures, and (hopefully) more sunshine, it's time to break out your favorite warm-weather dresses and sandals.
But if you're in an outfit rut, allow Angelina Jolie to be your inspiration.
The actress stepped out over the weekend in Los Angeles in a boho chic look, wearing a white billowy caftan over a white slip dress. She styled the outfit with flat brown slide sandals, a wicker bag with brown trim, and a pair of aviator sunglasses.
When the humidity rises and the air gets thicker, why not take a page out of her book and embrace the freeing, floaty caftan?
Last week, it was announced that Jolie was taking on a new role — as a contributing editor for Time magazine. Her first piece, published last Wednesday, coincided with World Refugee Day.
Actress, U.N. special envoy, and contributing editor — what can't she do?