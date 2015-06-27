Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Now Make the No. 1 Rosé Wine in the World

Actress, director, human rights activist, mother…wine producer? Is there anything Angelina Jolie can’t do? The 2014 vintage of Cotes de Provence Miraval Rosé, made from grapes grown on the Chateau Miraval estate in the South of France owned by Jolie and husband Brad Pitt, is now widely available (the first vintage, 2013, was only sold through a few specialist wine merchants.) So even if the invitation to visit the Jolie-Pitts this summer has unaccountably gone missing, you can still drink their house wine on your own terrace, lawn, or fire escape.

The couple moved their family to the sprawling 1000-acre estate, which occupies a whole valley, in 2008 and have spent summers there ever since, buying it in 2011 for a reported $60 million. It was here that they finally tied the knot in 2014.

RELATED: It’s Official: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Are Married

MICHEL GANGNE/AFP/Getty Images

Jolie and Pitt brought in master wine consultant Marc Perrin, whose long-established family-owned winery in Chateauneuf-du-Pape is renowned for its organic viniculture, to supervise the actual wine-making. But the couple are not just silent partners. “They were present at the blending sessions this year, and are looking at everything from the installations in the winery–where we have already switched to stainless steel tanks–to reworking the labels across the range of wines,” Perrin told Decanter magazine in 2013 as the first vintage was being produced. This time around, Jolie-Pitts changed the bottle shape for the 2014 release.

Courtesy

The estate also produces two white wines, but it is the rosé, which sells for around $18, that has captured the wine world’s attention, with the Wine Spectator calling it “refined and elegant” and putting it at No. 84 on their 2013 list of the world’s top 100 wines, the only rosé so honored, effectively dubbing it the top rosé in the world. We'll drink to that!

RELATED: Angelina Jolie Tops Poll of World’s Most Admired Women