Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Are Officially Single

Though Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have technically been separated since 2016, their single status has only now been made official in the eyes of the law.

The Blast first reported that according to court documents filed on Friday, a judge has ruled that the couple can legally assume single status as part of a process known as bifurcation, even though they have yet to finalize the terms of their divorce. They began the process of bifurcation last summer.

A source shared with The Blast last month that their decision to seek single status amidst the ongoing divorce proceedings was because they “both want to get on with their lives and no longer want to be married to each other."

Jolie first filed for divorce in September 2016 after two years of marriage, however thanks to disagreements concerning the custody of their six children, as well as child support payments, the process has been drawn out for almost three years. The couple first met in 2005 while filming Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

Welcome to the single life, Angelina and Brad.