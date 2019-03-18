The Latest Complication in Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Divorce Proceedings

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s divorce proceedings (aka The NeverEnding Story IV) have redefined the term “complicated” as they enter the second half of year three.

While the division of assets and a prolonged custody battle have kept the couple legally bound, they’ve been working to find a way to circumvent their Mr. and Mrs. status ASAP.

Last August, we learned that Jolie had sought to “bifurcate” her and Pitt’s marriage, which is a process that allows both parties to achieve a “single” status despite ongoing divorce proceedings.

According to a brief filed by Pitt’s lawyer, it was the Fight Club star who first wanted to bifurcate, but Jolie’s camp asked that they wait a week before proceeding — Team Jolie then, apparently, took the initiative to file first “to create the impression that she, not [Pitt], wanted to bifurcate.” You can’t write this stuff.

Anyway, 7 months later, Pitt and Jolie are finally (or perhaps “still”) negotiating the terms of their bifurcated judgment.

According to The Blast, the decision to rush their separation comes not out of deference to any significant romantic relationship in either of their lives (sorry, Oxman-Pitt shippers), but the mutual desire to simply “emotionally move on.” They “both want to get on with their lives and no longer want to be married to each other,” a source shared with the site.

After two-and-a-half years in limbo, it’s no wonder that the estranged couple wants to make their arrangement more final.

But hey, there’s at least one thing Brangelina 2k19 can agree on: we all need more wine.