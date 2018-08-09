Angelina Jolie Doubled Down On Her Claim That Brad Pitt Has Not Paid Child Support

Remember when a rare Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt sighting made you sizzle with excitement? They were hot. They were young. They were on top of the world! Yeah … those days are long gone.

The pair filed for divorce in September 2016 and have since been engaged in a nasty custody battle, one only heightened by Jolie’s recent allegations that Pitt has not paid any “meaningful” child support in two years. Just Wednesday, Pitt’s lawyers refuted her statement, calling her comments “unnecessary,” and “a thinly-veiled effort to manipulate media coverage.” His team added that Pitt paid Jolie and the young children over $1.3 million in bills, and that he “loaned” her $8 million to pay for her current residence.

Could someone please move our beach umbrella, because we’re a little over the shade.

Well now, there’s been—surprise!—another update. In a statement to InStyle, Jolie’s lawyer Samantha Bley DeJean stood by Jolie’s initial claims, calling the filing in which she accused Pitt of failing to fulfill his child support obligations “legally appropriate and factually accurate in all respects.”

“What has been filed by Brad’s side today is a blatant attempt to obfuscate the truth and distract from the fact that he has not fully met his legal obligations to support the children,” Bley DeJean said in response to Pitt's rebuttal.

“Following the incident of September 2016, Angelina and the children needed to move from the family home, which Brad chose to keep, including all of its contents,” Jolie’s lawyer said, referring to an alleged altercation on a plane between Pitt and the couple's eldest son, 17-year-old Maddox.

Bley DeJean went on to explain that Pitt was “asked to assist in the expense of a new home for Angelina” and the children, but “instead he loaned Angelina money, for which he is charging her interest on a payment plan.”

Jolie’s attorney added that Jolie will “honor” said loan, but professed that a loan is not child support and that bringing it into the conversation is “misleading and inaccurate.” What Jolie wants? That he pay for 50 percent of their children’s expenses, which she claims he “has not.”

Bley DeJean added, “Typically a father of means would pay these expenses voluntarily without the need for a request or court order. We are hopeful that this can be resolved without further delay or posturing.”

So could their drama ever come to a draw? While we definitely expect Pitt’s team to once again publicly respond to Jolie’s response — they’re invested in the “he said, she said” game — they do agree on one thing: becoming single. As we learned in Pitt’s brief, they both want to “bifurcate” their status, meaning they’ll be allowed to achieve “single” status before the divorce proceedings end.

At least they agree on one thing.