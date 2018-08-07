Angelina Jolie Alleges That Brad Pitt Has Not Paid Enough Child Support

UPDATE: A source familiar with the situation told InStyle, "Brad fulfills his commitments."

Just when we thought the dramatic divorce proceedings between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt (aka Brangelina) were coming to a close, it seems there’s a new wrinkle to the nearly two-year battle.

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

As reported by NBC News, Jolie’s lawyer, Samantha Bley DeJean, is asserting that Pitt “has paid no meaningful child support since separation," specifically in over a year and a half. The constraints of “meaningful” support were not outlined in a brief filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court. Reps for Pitt did not immediately return InStyle's request for comment.

This claim comes as a shock considering how long and hard the 54-year-old actor has fought for partial custody of his children—in fact, it’s the main reason the parents of six have yet to finalize their divorce.

Their summer custody agreement was finalized in mid-June, detailing a very specific per-hour outline of time in which five of their six kids were to spend with Pitt—the eldest child Maddox, 17, was given the agency to choose how much time he’d spend with each parent.

"Given the informal arrangements around the payment of the children's expenses have not been regularly sustained by [Pitt] for over a year and a half, [Jolie] intends to file an RFO for the establishment of a retroactive child support order," the filing continues. (P.S. an RFO is a request for a court ruling.)