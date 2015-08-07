Angelina Jolie Slaps and Kicks Brad Pitt in the First By the Sea Trailer

It's been 10 years since Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt starred alongside each other in Mr. and Mrs. Smith, but if the trailer for By The Sea is any indication, their next film together was definitely worth the wait.

Set in 1970s France at a seaside resort, the flick tells the story of a very unhappy married couple, played by the very happily married Pitt and Jolie. In the just-released trailer, we see all the raw details of their marriage, from fights and yelling to physical violence, including a scene where Jolie slaps Pitt. In addition to co-starring in the film, Jolie also directed it. Watch the emotional trailer in its entirety below, and don't forget to catch By The Sea when it hits theaters on Nov. 13.

RELATED: Angelina Jolie's New Netflix Film Will Be a Family Affair