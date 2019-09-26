Angelina Jolie Has Bright Blonde Hair in Her New Marvel Movie 

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie's cool, dark chocolate brown hair is her signature look, but the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil star is always down to switch things up — if the role calls for it.

The actress was spotted in England earlier this week filming scenes for Marvel's Eternals with long, platinum blonde hair. While we can't confirm whether or not Jolie's drastic new hair color is the real deal, since she's seen here in full costume, it's likely that she's wearing a wig. But regardless, she looks completely gorgeous and totally different.

It was announced in July at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con that Jolie would be starring as Thena, the warrior daughter of Zuras in Marvel's new film franchise about genetically-engineered superhumans. Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Richard Madden are also co-starring in the film alongside Jolie.

While Jolie is known for being a brunette, she's had an on-again, off-again relationship with blonde hair throughout her career. She's gone lighter for a number of film roles including 1999's Girl, Interrupted and 2015's By the Sea. In 2018, she was seen wearing a curly blonde wig in photos from the set of the upcoming Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland prequel, Come Away.

If you're itching to see Jolie's blonde transformation in action, you'll have to pump the breaks, at least for a little while. Marvel's Eternals isn't scheduled to hit theaters until November 2020.