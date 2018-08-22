Angelina Jolie Continues to Wear All-Black Amid Divorce Proceedings

It wouldn’t be a major jump to assume Angelina Jolie’s favorite color is black. Despite spending most of her time in sunny Los Angeles, Jolie rocks the Mrs. Smith uniform often — opting for long black slacks or a floor-grazing dress over shorts and a tank top any day.

In the past weeks, as divorce proceedings with Brad Pitt have grown increasingly messy, it seems the actress’s taste for the dark hue has become more fervent.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/Getty Images

But though she has every reason to match her mood to her attire, the 43-year-old looks happy on her L.A. outings — most of which include the company of at least a handful of her six children.

On Tuesday, Jolie took a shopping trip with her oldest daughters, Zahara, 13, and Shiloh, 12. The Oscar-winner channeled Maleficent’s titular lead in a mid-calf length dress with long sleeves and lace detailing at the neck. She accessorized with a few of her go-tos: beige patent leather pumps ($695; net-a-porter.com), a Céline handbag (which she also owns in cream), and a pair of oversized round sunglasses (shop a similar look here).

Now, enjoy this photo of the all-black clad Jolie strolling past two insanely flamboyant pool floats. “Celebs in Water” meet “Super Serious Stars Being Photobombed by Pool Floats.” This paparazzo deserves a raise, effective immediately.

Terma,4CRNS,SL / BACKGRID