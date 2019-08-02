Angelina Jolie Shows Off Her Back Tattoo in Risqué New Perfume Ad

Doing her duty as face and muse of Guerlain's Mon Guerlain fragrance, Angelina Jolie is getting comfortable — very comfortable — in the storied French house's latest commercial. E! News reports that Jolie's latest clip for the brand's new scent, Mon Guerlain Eau de Parfum Intense, includes plenty of skin and a good look at Jolie's back tattoo.

The Troggs's hit track "Wild Thing" plays over long pans of Jolie, sensual close-ups, and plenty of shots of the perfume bottle. In addition to Jolie, there are vistas of Cambodia, a place near and dear to the Academy Award-winning actor's heart. Last month, Guerlain President and CEO Laurent Boillot and Jolie announced that they'd work together to protect bees in the Samlot area of northwestern Cambodia. Jolie's first son, Maddox, was born in Cambodia. She even named her foundation after him in 2003 and it continues to work with local communities to provide health care and education as well as protect the environment. There are shots of Jolie smiling, reveling in a rain storm, taking in the foliage around her, and, naturally, spritzing herself with the fragrance.

Her tattoos include a Buddhist saying that translates to: "May your enemies run far away from you. If you acquire riches, may they remain yours always. Your beauty will be that of Aspara. Wherever you may go, many will attend, serve and protect you, surrounding you on all sides."

Under that, there's a 12-inch long Bengal tiger portrait and three designs meant to represent four continents and earth, water, air, and fire. "I love them. They're body art. I don’t think it's abnormal that someone who spends their life in other skins wants to claim their own by marking things on it that matter to them," she said of her collection.

E! notes that the clip was filmed at Jolie's Cambodian home. Guerlain enlisted Oscar-winning cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki to shoot the ad, adding one more layer of clout to the whole affair. The perfume officially hits store shelves in late August.