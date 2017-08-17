Angelina Jolie’s Summery Sandals Are on Sale for Almost Half Off

With a brood of six kids at home, Angelina Jolie knows the value of a comfortable, flat shoe that supermoms can run around in, and she’s found that in this neutral sandal. The actress was spotted taking twins Knox and Vivian to Disneyland last week in an all-black look made perfect for summer with the help of a few key accessories.

Jolie kept cool in the summer heat in a black tank top with lace trim, tucking it in to a pair of slouchy pants and tying a sweater around her waist. She slung an oversize Louis Vuitton bag over her shoulder, and shading her face from the sun with a fedora and aviator sunglasses (shop a similar style here).

Fern / Splash News

For a day out with her kids, the Tomb Raider star slipped on a neutral pair of Ancient Greek Sandals, perfect for walking around in the summer heat. The best part? They’re currently on sale for almost half off their original price of $250 ($138; shopbop.com).

Run, don’t walk, because Jolie’s new favorite shoes are sure to sell out soon.