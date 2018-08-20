Angelina Jolie Reportedly Hates the Attention Amal Clooney Gets

Angelina Jolie and Amal Clooney are two of the most well-recognized women in the world. They're decidedly A-listers, humanitarians, moms, and experts in their fields. Their similarities are many, which makes us think they would make the best of friends — but a new rumor is harshly disputing that.

A source told Page Six that Jolie actively dislikes Clooney. Like, a lot. What could possibly make her take issue with Amal? Well, the source claims it's envy, saying Jolie is allegedly "insanely jealous," "because she believes Amal has stolen her identity."

Wait, what?

“Angelina hates all the attention that Amal is getting — she’s beautiful, she’s smart, she’s stylish, she has a beautiful family and she’s doing important human rights work," the source claimed. “Angelina lives in such a bubble, she believes that Amal is doing a ‘single white female’ on her, and Angie can’t understand why she herself has become so unpopular in Hollywood. But the truth is, Amal isn’t concerned at all about Angelina — she is fully focused on her family and her work.”

That's quite an accusation, anonymous Page Six source. It's also seemingly out of the blue. While Jolie has certainly made headlines lately for her contentious divorce from Brad Pitt — something the source said adds fuel to the fire, as they claim George and Amal have taken Brad's side — this "feud" with Amal seems to have little to no basis in reality.

In our book, there's plenty of room for two A-list humanitarian and human rights-obsessed women in the world. Until we hear from either Jolie or Clooney themselves, it's best to take this rumor with a gigantic grain of salt.