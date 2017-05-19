Angelina Jolie Dresses Like a Posh Angel to Go Shopping with Her Kids

DR-Juliano/X17online.com
Olivia Bahou
May 19, 2017 @ 12:15 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Angelina Jolie has found your perfect Memorial Day Weekend look. The mom-of-six was spotted shopping in L.A. on Thursday looking like a real-life angel in an all-white ensemble.

Jolie, who was out with daughter Zahara and son Pax, shopping in stores like Ron Herman and Fred Segal, dressed for the occasion in a white midi dress with a defined waist and light pleats down the skirt. She paired the look with a matching duster coat and a pair of scalloped Chloé flats ($495; nordstrom.com)—perfect for running errands with her kids. Jolie’s amber-tone aviator shades, stud earrings, and breezy blowout completed the warm-weather look.

VIDEO: A Decade of Angelina Jolie's Best Red Carpet Looks

Earlier this week, her ex Brad Pitt opened up about how he’s doing post-divorce, noting that he’s “keeping the ship afloat.”

“Kids are everything,” he told the Associated Press. “Kids are your life. They’re taking all the focus, as they should anyway.”

RELATED: The Trailer for Angelina Jolie's Animated Film The Breadwinner Is Here

Seems like both Mom and Dad have the same mentality when it comes to family.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!