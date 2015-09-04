Watch a Young Angelina Jolie Show Off Her Skills in Acting Class

This tear-jerking video of a young Angelina Jolie in an acting class is further proof of the star's amazing skills as an actress. [USA Today]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Hipster Barbie is taking over Instagram, and she has the hipster swag down pat. [E! Online]

2. Whether you're a Libra or a Scorpio, there's a scent that's perfect for you. Demeter has launched fragrances inspired by all zodiac signs. [Demeter]

3. Selena Gomez is getting back into acting—she's joining the cast of the Zac Efron and Seth Rogen movie sequel Neighbors 2. [Variety]

4. Paul McCartney, Jon Bon Jovi, and more celebs are showing their support for climate action by recording a tune called "Love Song to the Earth." [Billboard]

5. Who needs a date when you have your dog? See Tom Hardy pose for pictures at the Legend premiere with his pup by his side. [Vanity Fair]