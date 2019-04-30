Angela Bassett Wears a Bra as a Top, Because She's Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett is a star — and that conclusion remains the same whether drawn from her red carpet oeuvre or the depth and breadth of her IMDb profile.

The 911 actress and producer and Tribeca Film Festival juror arrived at the 14th annual Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner hosted by Chanel in N.Y.C. on Monday wearing an outfit as simultaneously complex and compelling as her performances.

Bassett, 60, styled a sheer mesh Greta Constantine bodysuit with a satin pussy-bow over a black bra, and layered a white blazer with black lapels over the top. She capped off the look with a set of over-the-knee Casadei boots ($1,305; farfetch.com). Her Majesty, Angela, wore her black locks in voluminous curls, a pair of silver dangling earrings brushing her shoulders. She teamed the dynamic neutrals with a white Chanel handbag, Chanel logo broach, smoky eye, and mauve lip.

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Image zoom ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

RELATED: Angela Bassett Wasn't Always This Confident

We know Bassett’s style is not up for any awards at Tribeca this year, but we’re still voting Angela (for everything, always).