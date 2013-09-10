This Angel Looks Good in White: Suprise Model Walks the Runway at Kaufmanfranco

Image zoom Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz; WireImage

Talk about a heavenly spring debut! Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio surprised the crowd at Kaufmanfranco's presentation by not only opening but closing the show, too. Designers Ken Kaufman and Isaac Franco made their first spring runway show a cut above the rest with lush light pieces (think cutout dresses and flowy yet structured separates in white, tan and gold)--perfect for a lingerie model. (On second thought, what's not perfect for a lingerie model?) Inspired by a globetrotter, the collection "was really about a lot of crisp shapes for us this season," Franco told InStyle.com before the show. "We were very inspired by musculature and how it forms on a woman's body," Kaufman added. And what a perfect body to which to conform!

MORE:• Our Favorite #NYFW Beauty Moments So Far• From The Front Row: InStyle’s Ariel Foxman’s Top Five Thoughts on Day 3 of #NYFW• Celebrities at New York Fashion Week

— Alyssa Bailey