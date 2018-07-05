Footage of Andy Dick Stroking Ivanka Trump's Legs in 2007 Resurfaces

Days after comedian Andy Dick was charged with sexual battery for allegedly groping a woman on the street in L.A., footage has resurfaced of the actor, 52, groping White House advisor Ivanka Trump, 36, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! In 2007.

In the clip, Dick strokes her leg, an uninvited act that clearly makes both Trump and Kimmel uncomfortable.

“You don’t play up the glitter on your legs?” Dick asked before touching her. Ivanka replied by slapping his hands off and saying, “Oh wait, did I say I was single? I thought I had a boyfriend.”

Kimmel jumped from his chair, telling Dick, “Andy, don’t please, don’t touch Ivanka.” He added, “Andy, please don’t. Donald Trump will kill both of us.”

Though her shock was evident, Ivanka laughed off the unwelcome touching. “Actually, prior to my coming on this show I think my father made you promise to defend my honor—and that was before he knew Andy would be on it with me,” she told Kimmel. According to People, Dick was removed from the stage by security and Kimmel.

Following the event, Kimmel told Extra that Dick was “out of it” and wanted a “big, wet kiss” from Ivanka. “It was time for Andy to go, so I escorted him out by his feet,” Kimmel said. He also explained that he spoke with Dick after the appearance and that the actor was not “apologetic.” “He always makes me a little uncomfortable … You have no idea what he’s going to do next.”

In December 2017, Dick addressed the groping incident on Instagram, essentially laughing it off in a caption. “Her legs were sparkling, and I was trying to see if the glitter would wipe off. I also mistakenly thought she would date me. I was jokingly carried off by security. Is anybody going to carry Trump off? No joke,” he wrote.

Earlier this week, Dick was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery and misdemeanor simple battery, charges related to TMZ’s report that he allegedly squeezed a woman’s butt twice and made lewd comments toward her in April.

This isn’t Dick’s first time making headlines for sexual harassment. Last fall, sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Dick groped people’s genitals and kissed and licked people on the set of Raising Buchanan, a film he was fired from. Dick denied the groping claims to THR, but addressed mention of other sexual advances.

“I didn’t grope anybody. I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say goodbye and then licked them. That’s my thing—I licked Carrie Fisher at a roast. It’s me being funny. I’m not trying to sexually harass people,” he said. “I didn’t grab anybody’s genitals … Of course I’m going to proposition people. I’m single, depressed, lonely, and trying to get a date. They can just say no, and they probably did and then I was done.” According to THR, he was also fired from Vampire Dad for similar accusations.

Ivanka Trump has yet to comment on Dick’s behavior, but it’s hard to imagine the president well let this one go.