Andy Cohen's Newborn Truly Has the Best Hair

ICYMI, babies are doing hair commercials now. (No, "baby" isn't a pet name for well-coiffed human and Pantene spokeswoman Selena Gomez.) Last month, viral Instagram star Baby Chanco took her perfect mane into the mainstream with an ad, and we'd like to volunteer Andy Cohen's little nugget, newborn son Benjamin Allen Cohen, to do the same.

In this week's People magazine, the Bravo host gave the world an exclusive peek at his shaggy-headed babe, and we really just can't keep our eyes off THAT. HAIR.

Image zoom People Magazine

"I was in the delivery room. I had been hoping that he would have a full head of hair, and he really overdelivered,” he joked to People editorial director Jess Cagle. “That was the first thing you see, the head of hair coming out. And I was amazed.”

The 50-year-old, who is currently on paternity leave from his Watch What Happens Live hosting duties, revealed in December that he was expecting his first child via surrogate, and he welcomed his bundle of joy on Feb. 4.

“I worked with an incredible surrogate,” he said. “She was in California. Surrogacy is illegal in so many states, including New York. I don’t understand why. It’s a voluntary process, obviously. My surrogate just viewed it as, she was giving me the ultimate gift. She gave me life. So I’ll be forever indebted to her.”

#BenCohenPantene2020?