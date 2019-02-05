Andy Cohen Welcomes a Baby Boy

Andy Cohen has something new to celebrate — and no, we're not talking about another Real Housewives spin off.

The longtime Bravo host, 50, welcomed his first child — a son named Benjamin Allen — via surrogate on Monday evening. Cohen posted a black-and-white photo to Instagram to celebrate the arrival of his baby boy with a caption reading, "I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow."

The youngest member of the Real Housewives family is a whopping 9lbs and 20 inches, according to Cohen's post. He adds that he was named after his grandfather, Ben Allen.

Cohen first announced the news that he would be expanding his family with the help of his surrogate during an episode of Watch What Happens Live in December. "I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks time, I'm going to become a father thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future," he said at the time.

And in January, he threw a most memorable (and Instagrammable) baby shower with the help of the Real Housewives crew.

Congrats to the Andy and Benjamin!