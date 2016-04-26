Andra Day Will Appear on 40 Million Coca-Cola Cups at McDonald’s This Summer

Grammy nominated R&B artist Andra Day just scored a major new gig. The soulful 31-year-old singer is officially teaming up with Coca-Cola to lend the lyrics from her hit song “Rise Up” and her and gorgeous face to exclusively designed cups for the brand set to be sold at select McDonald’s stores across the U.S. starting May 2, the Associated Press reports.

As part of the food company’s “Share a Cup and a Song” program, purchase of the red and white cups will not only allow anyone to watch a short mobile-enabled film documentary, I Rise, which highlights Day’s story along with those of four empowering African-American women who give back, but also will give customers the chance to see the talent perform live at the Essence Music Festival this upcoming June in New Orleans. The potential for seeing Day live is part of the “I’ll Rise 365 Sweepstakes with Coca-Cola Rise Up Essence Fest Program.”

So why is now the right time for this partnership? “I really hope this gives people a simple reminder to persevere,” Day told AP. “That’s what the song is all about. That’s why I like this Coke campaign, because it makes you inspire community. I hope people are able to see the encouraging stories through this.” Umut Ozaydinli of Deviant Ventures, a marketing agency for the brand, shared similar sentiments. “We believe Andra has a very special, timeless voice that needs to be heard.”

Watch the trailer for I Rise above and prepare to let Day win you over.