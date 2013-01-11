Andie MacDowell's Daughter Loves to Wear Her Mom's Clothes

Now, this is the joy of having a celebrity parent! When Andie MacDowell’s 18-year-old daughter Margaret Qualley needs something to wear, she goes shopping in her mom’s wardrobe. “We were just raiding her closet,” the model-actress told InStyle.com at a dinner hosted by Dior Beauty at the Chateau Marmont this week, where she wore an ivory lace Dolce & Gabbana dress—the same one her mother wore to a lunch at the Montblanc New Voices Awards in 2011. When MacDowell wore it, she kept it simple with a cuff and small stud earrings. Her daughter followed in her footsteps, but added a few extras: “I’m also wearing my mom’s old vintage Prada shoes. I complete my mom’s wardrobe,” said Margaret.

