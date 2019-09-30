Margaret Qualley Has a "Beautiful" Relationship with Pete Davidson, According to Her Mom

Margaret Qualley and Pete Davidson have been dating for a few months now, and so far they've kept their relationship relatively private.

Qualley's mother, actress Andie MacDowell, has certainly taken notice of how close the pair have become, and she had a few words to share regarding their couple status.

"She has a beautiful relationship with him but I don't want to step on her relationship too much," MacDowell told People. "They have a nice relationship." However, as MacDowell added, she has yet to meet her daughter's new beau.

"I FaceTimed with Pete the other day – or no, she took a video of me to send to Pete, that's what it was," she explained. Hopefully MacDowell will have a moment to meet up with Pete in the near future.

The pair made their relationship public while attending the premiere for Qualley's new film Seberg at the Venice Film Festival, with Davidson taking a spot right behind the actress in the audience during the movie screening. The Saturday Night Live star was later snapped beaming up at Qualley as she stood up to applause after the film ended.

The pair was also photographed holding hands while taking in the sights in Italy during the Venice Film Festival. Us Weekly originally reported that the two had been quietly dating for a few months, with a source adding that Margaret was "really excited" about him.

Qualley, 24, is the daughter of actress Andie MacDowell and model Paul Qualley. She recently starred in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and received an Emmy nomination for her role in FX's Fosse/Verdon for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie. Meanwhile, comedian Pete Davidson is known for his recurring roles on Saturday Night Live, and for dating both Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale.