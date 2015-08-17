H&M's Sister Brand & Other Stories Taps Transgender Models for New Ad Campaign

A few weeks ago an all-transgender modeling agency was announced in Los Angeles, and now H&M's sister store, & Other Stories, has a new ad campaign featuring and produced by an all-transgender creative team.

Models Valentijn de Hingh and Hari Nef pose in the brand's athleisure collection in the images, and the diversity doesn't stop there. The crew is also transgender, and that includes the photographer, stylist, and makeup artist. The creative director of & Other Stories, Sara Hildén Bengtson, elaborated on the brand's concept in a statement. "The fashion world is embracing transgender models and we think that’s great. But we couldn’t help to ask ourselves how the traditional fashion gaze can change if we keep the same normative crew behind the camera," she said. "So we invited five amazing creatives, all transgender, to make our latest story."

Hingh and Nef both capture the versatile spirit of the brand as they pose in the casual pieces from the capsule collection. & Other Stories has always been about pushing boundaries and challenging the norm within the fashion industry, and their latest campaign does exactly that.

The pieces from the athleisure collection will be available in stores and stories.com from Aug. 20 and prices range from $50 to $175.

Scroll down to see more of the trailblazing images.

Amos Mac

