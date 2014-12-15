And the 2015 Critics' Choice Awards Nominees Are...

Roll out the red carpet! The 2015 Critics' Choice Awards nominees were announced this morning, and the star-studded list is full of the usual a-list suspects as well as some welcome surprises. Birdman leads the pack of nominees with 13 total, including best picture, best lead actor (Michael Keaton), and best acting ensemble, while The Grand Budapest Hotel came in second place with 11 nods. And thanks to the awards show's unique young actors/actresses category, some of our favorite budding stars, including Ansel Elgort and Quvenzhane Wallis, are in the running for an award. See some of the nominees below, plus head over to criticschoice.com for the full list!

Best PictureBirdman Boyhood Gone Girl The Grand Budapest Hotel The Imitation Game Nightcrawler Selma The Theory of Everything Unbroken Whiplash

Best ActorBenedict Cumberbatch, The Imitation GameRalph Fiennes, The Grand Budapest HotelJake Gyllenhaal, NightcrawlerMichael Keaton, BirdmanDavid Oyelowo, SelmaEddie Redmayne, The Theory of Everything

Best ActressJennifer Aniston, CakeMarion Cotillard, Two Days, One NightFelicity Jones, The Theory of EverythingJulianne Moore, Still AliceRosamund Pike, Gone GirlReese Witherspoon, Wild

Best Supporting ActorJosh Brolin, Inherent ViceRobert Duvall, The JudgeEthan Hawke, BoyhoodEdward Norton, BirdmanMark Ruffalo, FoxcatcherJ.K. Simmons, Whiplash

Best Supporting ActressPatricia Arquette, BoyhoodJessica Chastain, A Most Violent YearKeira Knightley, The Imitation GameEmma Stone, BirdmanMeryl Streep, Into the WoodsTilda Swinton, Snowpiercer

Best Young Actor/ActressEllar Coltrane, BoyhoodAnsel Elgort, The Fault in Our StarsMackenzie Foy, InterstellarJaeden Lieberher, St. VincentTony Revolori, The Grand Budapest HotelQuvenzhane Wallis, AnnieNoah Wiseman, The Babadook

Best Acting EnsembleBirdman Boyhood The Grand Budapest Hotel The Imitation Game Into the Woods Selma

Best DirectorWes Anderson, The Grand Budapest HotelAva DuVernay, SelmaDavid Fincher, Gone GirlAlejandro G. Inarritu, BirdmanAngelina Jolie, UnbrokenRichard Linklater, Boyhood

For the full list of nominees, head over to criticschoice.com, and don't forget to tune into the awards show when it airs Jan. 15 at 9 p.m. ET on A&E!

