Remembering the Late Amy Winehouse's Rise to Stardom on Her Birthday

Today, we pay tribute to Amy Winehouse, the British singer who had some major soul. The outstanding vocalist would have celebrated her 32nd birthday today. Despite her incredible talent, however, Winehouse was equally as known for her complicated private life as she was for her soulful lyrics and big sound. And, after several years in the spotlight and loads of musical success, Winehouse tragically died on July 23, 2011 at the young age of 27.

What we can't forget are the many reasons Winehouse rose to stardom in the first place. Fans could easily wax on about her totally signature retro style, her authentic individuality, and, of course, her musical genius. In remembrance of Winehouse, we rounded up just a few of the many reasons we all fell for Amy.

Courtesy

1. We had her 2006 album, Back to Black, on repeat for what seems like years. The album's undeniable sound led to Winehouse taking home five Grammy awards that year.

RELATED: Vote Which Celebrity Has Always Been There For Fans in the 2015 Social Media Awards

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

2. Winehouse was also known for her style, which was, in one word, iconic. She never strayed from her retro ways and always arrived with her beehive hairdo intact.

3. That voice, though. Fans of Winehouse were obsessed wth her unique sounds from the start.

3. And, one of the Winehouse's best traits? Her cheeky, British sense of humor. Here, you see Winehouse joking around with Russell Brand prior to performing "You Know I'm No Good" live on the Russell Brand show. Just watch.

RELATED: Watch Demi Lovato's Breathtaking Cover of Hozier's "Take Me to Church"

4. Also, major kudos to Winehouse for pretty much creating her own genre that involved a mix of jazz, pop, soul, and hip-hop. Some of our personal favorite Winehouse tunes included "Rehab," Back to Black," and "Valerie."

5. Finally, her incredible story. To take a look back at Winehouse's life through a whole new lens, be sure to watch the Amy documentary if you haven't already. It's a must-see.

RELATED: 9 Things We Learned from the Amy Winehouse Documentary