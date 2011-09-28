Amy Smart's Carolina Herrera Wedding Dress

Amy Smart married HGTV host Carter Oosterhouse in Traverse City, Michigan earlier this month, and we finally got a photo of her gorgeous gown! The bride chose a tiered lace Carolina Herrera design, and styled her hair in a simple chignon. "It's so pretty, it worked very well with the theme of our wedding," Smart told InStyle.com of her dress at an event this summer. "We tried to do our wedding as green as possible because we're both environmentalists, so that's the underlying theme." The couple took five months to plan the event, which Smart said "felt so meant to be." Click through to see the full-length look and more beautiful brides!

Andrea Simpson