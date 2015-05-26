Why Amy Schumer Was the Best Bachelorette Guest Star Ever

Sorry, Jimmy Kimmel—after last night's episode of The Bachelorette, Amy Schumer now wears the crown as the most hilarious plus-one in Bachelor history. The comedian and Trainwreck star popped up on a comedy show date with Kaitlyn Bristowe and schooled the group of suitors on stand up. And wow, did they need the help. Dentist Chris's first joke out of the gate was, "When is the best time to go to the dentist? Tooth hurty."

Laughs aside, Schumer got to know some of the guys and thankfully didn't hold back on her thoughts. After chatting with J.J., the single dad from Denver, she said, "J.J. is a sweetheart. He's just missing charisma, humility, and a sense of humor, but other than that you should basically hire him as the next Bachelor."

RELATED: The Bachelorette "Twist"--It's Actually Been Done Before

Bristowe ended up giving J.J. a rose anyway, but it was great to finally hear some straight talk on the show from Schumer. "Amy was the perfect choice for this episode," says Bachelorette host Chris Harrison. "Not only is she a comedy genius, but she gets the whole process since she is a super-fan of the show."

RELATED: Bachelorette Host Chris Harrison on His New Novel, The Perfect Letter

Schumer also got along great with Bristowe. No surprise there, since Bristowe also knows her way around a well-timed joke. On last season of The Bachelor, she famously introduced herself to 'Prince Farming' Chris Soules by saying he could "plow her fields anytime."

PHOTOS: These Five Stars Are Huge Fans of The Bachelor