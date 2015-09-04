You Have to See Amy Schumer's Latest Throwback Photo—It's Too Adorable

Amy Schumer knows how to do Throwback Thursday right. Yesterday, the Trainwreck actress shared an endearing snapshot of what looks like a pre-teen Schumer dancing alongside her sister, Kim Caramele. Her younger sibling, who is now her road manager and collaborator, wears a purple nightgown while Schumer sports a black dress emblazoned with a white question mark in the Instagram photo. Schumer wrote in the caption, "I want to dance with somebody":

I want to dance with somebody #roadmanager #tbt A photo posted by @amyschumer on Sep 3, 2015 at 6:04am PDT

Here's what the two sisters look like now:

Press in Switzerland with #roadmanager A photo posted by @amyschumer on Aug 8, 2015 at 8:41am PDT

It seems dancing to classics was a big part of Schumer's childhood as earlier this summer she shared an epic throwback video of her performing to Madonna's "Like a Prayer" as a kid.

And she still loves dancing to classics. Let's not forget the other day when she and Jennifer Lawrence stopped by Billy Joel's Wrigley Field concert for a little piano-top dancing to "Uptown Girl" much to the audience's delight. Watch the video Schumer posted here:

Hey A video posted by @amyschumer on Aug 28, 2015 at 6:10am PDT

