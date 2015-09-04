You Have to See Amy Schumer's Latest Throwback Photo—It's Too Adorable

Amy Schumer knows how to do Throwback Thursday right. Yesterday, the Trainwreck actress shared an endearing snapshot of what looks like a pre-teen Schumer dancing alongside her sister, Kim Caramele. Her younger sibling, who is now her road manager and collaborator, wears a purple nightgown while Schumer sports a black dress emblazoned with a white question mark in the Instagram photo. Schumer wrote in the caption, "I want to dance with somebody":
Here's what the two sisters look like now:
It seems dancing to classics was a big part of Schumer's childhood as earlier this summer she shared an epic throwback video of her performing to Madonna's "Like a Prayer" as a kid.
RELATED: Watch the Teaser for Amy Schumer's HBO Comedy Special
And she still loves dancing to classics. Let's not forget the other day when she and Jennifer Lawrence stopped by Billy Joel's Wrigley Field concert for a little piano-top dancing to "Uptown Girl" much to the audience's delight. Watch the video Schumer posted here:
PHOTOS: 13 Times That Prove Amy Schumer Is Anything but a Trainwreck