 Amy Schumer Scores an $8- to $10-Million Book Deal 

If the hilarity of this summer’s blockbuster romantic comedy Trainwreck wasn't enough for you, prepare to take in more of Amy Schumer’s jarringly funny anecdotes. Last week, the writer, comedian, actress, and producer officially signed on the dotted line and secured an $8- to $10-million bid on a book of essays she’s penned, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Though many details, such as a title or proposed release date, haven't yet been announced, we do know that competition to publish the book was tight, and Schumer’s agent, David Kuhn, met with multiple top publishing houses before accepting the deal. Of course, Trainwreck and a bound collection of her quips aren’t the only reasons Schumer has to celebrate. The funny lady and Jennifer Lawrence BFF just brought home an Emmy for her work on Inside Amy Schumer, and she’s set to release an HBO special next month. We’re ready for her to dish on what it’s like to add author to her resume.

RELATED VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Amy Schumer's HBO Special

RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence Sent Amy Schumer the Most Amazingly Absurd Gift to Celebrate Her Emmy