Amy Schumer on Shooting Her Topless Snatched Scene: “I Felt Like My Breast Would Be Out”

Olivia Bahou
May 11, 2017 @ 12:00 pm

Amy Schumer is never one to hold back, so when she felt like doing a topless scene in her new comedy, Snatched, she went for it. “I’m an artist, and I was crafting that moment, and I just thought, I feel like my breast would be out, you know?” she joked on Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show alongside her onscreen mom, Goldie Hawn.

As for shooting the scene, Schumer talked about what it was like on that closed set. “They were so considerate,” she said. “They get very gentle with you and as few people on set as possible. And then I was like, ‘Oh, thank you.’ And then they were like, ‘Cut,’ and I went to the bathroom and I just kept my breast out, just walked past all the crew who was being respectful. I was just like, ‘Hey guys, how’s crew meal?’ They were just like, ‘Ugh, Schumer.’”

InStyle’s May cover girl also dished on the first time she got to meet Hawn. “I was scared to meet her because meting your heroes can be such a bummer, you know?” she said.

“She just surpassed any hopes I could ever want. My whole family has loved her forever, and she was so sweet right away. It really made me feel bad about how I am with strangers,” Schumer joked.

But as for meeting Hawn’s long-time partner Kurt Russell, it didn’t go as smoothly. The comedian was invited to the couples’ house for dinner, which Russell thought was the first time he was meeting Schumer. “He opens the door and it’s the most beautiful place I’ve ever seen. He just says like, 'Amy, it is so meaningful to meet you. I love Goldie so much and you’re so important to her.' And I’m looking at him just thinking, we sat next to each other through the whole Golden Globes,” she joked.

“He lives in the moment, you know, that’s what I love about Kurt. And then he forgets about it a moment later,” Hawn joked.

