Everyone on Instagram Thinks This Is Amy Schumer’s Pregnancy Announcement

Instagram comments are notorious breeding hubs for celebrity conspiracy theories, and sadly, few stars are exempt from it (unless they turn their comments off, which—let's be honest—makes sense). Amy Schumer is probably realizing that right about now, because she posted a somewhat cryptic Instagram caption that has everyone congratulating her on a pregnancy she didn't explicitly announce. Awkward.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

The comedian took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a red spaghetti strap dress with her hand pinching the fabric around her waist. A second photo in the series shows Schumer and her new husband, Chris Fischer, messing around together playfully. Both normal and cute photos, right? Well, yes, but it's the Instagram caption that really has people talking.

@leesaevansstyle and i are cookin somethin Up A post shared by @ amyschumer on Jul 12, 2018 at 8:53am PDT

Schumer captioned the two pics "@leesaevansstyle and i are cookin somethin Up." Immediately, the comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages about a pregnancy. Maybe her fans thought she had tagged her husband Chris, instead of costume designer and celebrity stylist Leesa Evans, but the tidal wave of motherhood messages has yet to cease. InStyle reached out to Schumer's publicist for comment.

RELATED: The Last-Minute Way Amy Schumer's Stylist Helped Her Track Down a Wedding Dress

Truthfully, it is just as likely that this is Schumer's way of teasing a clothing line, not a new baby, but we're not going to know for sure until the couple themselves speaks out about it.

Let's all take a deep breath for a second though: Not every instance of a celebrity woman "cooking something up" means a pregnancy. Maybe they are literally at a cookout, making delicious mouth-watering food. Only time (and Schumer and Fischer) will tell.