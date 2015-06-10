Amy Schumer Just Photobombed This Couple's Engagement Photos

Comedienne Amy Schumer hates to miss a photo opportunity. First she grabbed the camera's attention away from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the Time 100 gala. Now the funny lady has been captured photobombing this couple's engagement shoot, according to photographer Alisha Siegel. [People]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Dogs really are man's best friend. This New York pup jumped in front of a moving bus to save his owner. [ABC News]

2. Mysterious footage of Amelia Earhart from right before her disappearance just surfaced. [Time]

3. The world's smallest (and cutest) deer was born at the Queens Zoo in New York. [NBC New York]

4. After years of being married, Homer and Marge Simpson will split in the upcoming season of The Simpsons. [Huffington Post]

5. Felicitaciones! Juan Felipe Herrera is our nation's first Latino Poet Laureate. [NBC News]