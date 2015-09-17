Amy Schumer Prepared to Open for Madonna with Adorable Throwback Video

Amy Schumer is having a serious fan-girl moment. The 34-year-old comedian is opening for Madonna on the New York City leg of her Rebel Heart tour and she's understandably excited.

In preparation for the first N.Y.C. show—which took place last night at Madison Square Garden—the Trainwreck star dug up a hilarious childhood video of herself singing her heart out to "Like a Prayer." In it, an earnest, chubby-cheeked Schumer (who has considerably less teeth than she does now) looks adorable, and more importantly, hits every note.

"I made it through the wilderness. Meet you at the Garden tonight @madonna," Schumer captioned the clip. Watch the video here:

And meet her at the Garden she did. By all accounts, Schumer rocked her 35-minute set.

"I thought I was gonna bomb so hard for months," Schumer said, according to Billboard, after receiving a standing ovation from the crowd. "That is the best feeling I have ever had," added the actress, who is confirmed to headline her own MSG show on June 23, 2016.

Apparently Madonna was also pleased with the funny lady's performance. Later in the show, the 56-year-old Grammy winner asked Schumer back on stage and proceeded to lift up her dress and spank her.

Newsday reports that after revealing Schumer's lacy black underwear, the material girl remarked, "Your underpants are awesome."

