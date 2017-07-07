Amy Schumer's National Bikini Day 'Gram Is Everything

Slow clap for Amy Schumer!

The comedian responded to Wednesday's National Bikini Day celebration like only she could. While the rest of the country raced to share their most flattering bikini pics, the 36-year-old decided to take a more sarcastic approach to the social media holiday. Instead of posting a posed (and likely photoshopped) snap of herself looking twig-like by a pool, Schumer saw an opportunity to challenge beauty standards, and took to Instagram with the realest bikini photo the Internet has ever seen.

"National bikini day! #wherewasmyparisfashionweekinvite" the funny girl captioned the 'gram that shows her rocking a patterned blue swimsuit, spread out on a lounge chair, and grinning from beneath a black baseball hat. Even Demi Lovato was impressed and commented: "This is everything," along with a handful of celebratory emojis.

Amy Schumer / Instagram

This isn't the first time Schumer used a swimsuit snap as a platform to promote body positivity. Last year, she responded to critics who said she didn't have the looks to play Barbie in a new live-action film. "Is it fat shaming if you know you're not fat and have zero shame in your game? I don't think so," she captioned a photo of herself in a swimsuit. "I am strong and proud of how I live my life and say what I mean and fight for what I believe in and I have a blast doing it with the people I love."

Get it, girl!