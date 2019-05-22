Amy Schumer Claps Back at Critics Mom-Shaming Her for Returning to Work Too Soon After Giving Birth

After giving birth to her first child, Gene Attell two weeks ago, Amy Schumer is wasting no time getting back to her daily grind.

On Sunday, the comedian performed a stand-up set, marking her return to the stage since becoming a new mom. "I'm back!" Schumer captioned a photo of herself with a microphone in hand. And it wasn't long until mom shamers began flooding the comments section criticizing her parenting skills.

"Already???? That’s insane!!! And inhumane. Contract or not you need to be allowed at least 6 weeks for maternity,” one user wrote. Others also expressed that she should take some more time off to bond with her baby boy: "No! Take a break!"

However, Amy is not letting the critics get to her and handled their unsolicited commentary with her signature humor. "Sending out love to the moms shaming me for doing standup last night!” she captioned a breast-pumping snapshot on Instagram.

Schumer's celebrity pals — including Selma Blair, Debra Messing, Demi Lovato, and Melanie Griffith — supported her decision to return to work on her own terms. "You're a rockstar," wrote Lovato alongside a hand-raised emoji, while Griffith shared a mom-shaming story of her own. "Yeah..., they shamed me for riding my bike 6 days after Stella was born. You go girl! You're awesome!!" the actress exclaimed.

And Tess Holliday said what was on everyone's mind: "But if you were a new Dad it would be ok right?"

While most moms have trouble taking a shower with a newborn at home, and wouldn't even dream of performing in front of a crowd, we have to say Amy's bounce back is nothing short of impressive.