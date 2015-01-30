Amy Schumer Makes Anna Kendrick Very Uncomfortable in Her First MTV Movie Awards Promo

Image zoom Courtesy

In case you forgot, Amy Schumer is hosting the 2015 MTV Movie Awards and she's really excited about it. The first promo for her big hosting gig has been released and it's hilarious—albeit a bit awkward.

Anna Kendrick shows up to meet Schumer (although she isn't entirely sure who she is) and let's just say it goes downhill from there. Within the short commercial Schumer invades Kendrick's personal space on multiple occasions, insists they are best friends, and then tries to force her to play her signature song "Cups." Schumer also swallows a ping pong ball, but we will let you watch that part for yourself. Watch the hilarious promo below (warning: there's some NSFW language at the end).

Get More: 2014 MTV Movie Awards, Latest Movie News, Amy Schumer

Schumer announced she would be hosting the show back in December when she took over MTV's Twitter account. The funny lady wrote “I will carry the audience with me like a teen mom #breaktheinternet #breakmywater.” Schumer also tweeted about the promo and, again, how close she is with Kendrick.

The comedian has been a strong force on the standup circuit since 2007 but her big break came with her Comedy Central show Inside Amy Schumer which premiered in 2013. This year she will star in the Judd Apatow film Trainwreck, which she also wrote.

The 2015 MTV Movie Awards air April 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

