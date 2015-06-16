Amy Schumer Left a Student Waiter a 1,000 Percent Tip

Alexis Bennett
Jun 16, 2015 @ 1:15 pm

No good deed goes unnoticed: Amy Schumer did a really nice thing by leaving a waiter who was working two jobs to pay for school a $500 tip on a $49 bill. [Huffington Post]

