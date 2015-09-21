Jennifer Lawrence Sent Amy Schumer a Hilarious Text After Her Emmy Win

Amy Schumer can thank her amazing pal Jennifer Lawrence for keeping her humble. After nabbing her first Emmy, Lawrence joked with Schumer by saying that she looked pretty, but not smart. [Entertainment Tonight]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Our favorite British Secret Service agent, James Bond, is at it again. This time he's making a splash in this Heineken ad. [Entertainment Weekly]

2. Watch Joseph Gordon-Levitt attempt to make the most daring stroll in the new IMAX trailer for The Walk. [YouTube]

3. The Global Citizen Festival just added Leonardo DiCaprio and Nobel Peace Prize winner, Malala Yousafzai, to its star-studded lineup. [Washington Post]

4. Dreams really can come true: Now you can spend the night in the world's first sand castle hotel. [ABC News]

5. The original cast recordings from the hit Broadway musical Hamilton are now available online for streaming. [Mashable]