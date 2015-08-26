Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer Are Writing a Screenplay Together, and We Cannot Wait

Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence are Hollywood's new It BFFs, and they're cementing their status with a screenplay. Lawrence recently broke the news that she and the Trainwreck writer and actress have all but finished their script, and we are beyond excited at the news.

"We play sisters," the Hunger Games actress told the New York Times. "We’re almost done writing. It just flowed out of us. We’ve got about 100 pages right now." Lawrence went on to say that she and Schumer start every day with a phone call and sending each other pages. And as for how their friendship blossomed? "I emailed her after I saw Trainwreck and said, 'I don’t know where to get started. I guess I should just say it: I’m in love with you,'" she said. "We started emailing, and then emailing turned to texting." And if Trainwreck was any indication, this project is going to be absolutely hilarious.

RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer Are Our New Favorite BFFs