Watch Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence Boogie to "Uptown Girl" on Billy Joel's Piano

Amy Schumer’s affinity for “Uptown Girl” was evident in her summer blockbuster, Trainwreck, but last night, the comedian expressed her passion for the song IRL. In another one of the star’s hilarious stunts, Schumer gallantly took the stage inside Chicago’s Wrigley Field during Billy Joel’s jam-packed show to dance to one of America’s favorite tunes. However, Schumer wasn’t alone. The leading funny lady also brought along her newfound BFF, Jennifer Lawrence.

Dressed in concert-appropriate frocks—Schumer in black jeans with a matching sleeveless top and Lawrence in blue boyfriend jeans and a loose-fitting, backless piece—the two blondes hopped atop Joel’s large black piano and shimmied from side to side.

Between singing and laughing, Joel seemed to have appreciated the arrival of the two actresses. Schumer comically captioned a video of herself with Lawrence dancing with a simple, “Hey.” See it here:

Of course, we expect to see more of the two darlings together considering the duo is reportedly finalizing a screenplay. And, notably, Schumer is expected to be the opening act for none other than Madonna during this fall’s Rebel Heart tour. It seems like practice makes perfect. Watch a clip of the starlets enjoying the show here:

