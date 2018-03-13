Does Amy Schumer Really Need a "Reason" to Keep Her Maiden Name?

Don't expect Amy Schumer to go by any other name than her own, married or not.

That's the lesson fans learned on Sunday, when Schumer took to Instagram Stories to clear up any confusion related to her name. Schumer married her now-husband Chris Fischer in a whirlwind wedding last month, but if you call her "Amy Fischer," you're mistaken.

amyschumer/Instagram

"Are you still Amy Schumer or are you Amy Fischer now?" Schumer's dad Gordon asked on Instagram Stories.

“I’m not Amy Fischer! Do you remember who Amy Fischer is?" she said. "The Long Island Lolita.”

For those not well versed in the world of attempted murderers: "Long Island Lolita" is the nickname given to Amy Fisher circa 1992 for a shooting in Massapequa, New York, on Long Island. Then 17 years old, the high school student shot Mary Jo Buttafuoco, the wife of Joey Buttafuoco, with whom Fisher was having an affair. Mary Jo survived the gunshot wound to the head and Fisher spent seven years in jail for assault as a result.

Understandably, Schumer isn't keen on being mixed up with the other Amy anytime soon.

RELATED: Amy Schumer's Chef Husband Is a Farmer and an Award-Winning Author Too

“No, I’m keeping my last name," she said. "I’m keeping your last name.”

Though, let's be honest here: Schumer doesn't need a "reason" to keep her last name.