Watch the Hilarious Teaser Trailer for Amy Schumer's HBO Comedy Special 

After months of waiting, we finally have our first glimpse at Amy Schumer's highly-anticipated comedy special for HBO. Filmed at the famous Apollo Theater in New York City and directed by Chris Rock, the Trainwreck star delivers plenty of laughs in the teaser trailer. "This is so great because I love money," she jokes in the clip.

As you might expect, she discusses plenty of hilarious NSFW topics, including her questionable bed time routine and the one thing that she won't do in the bedroom. Watch the teaser below and mark your calendars—the special airs Saturday, October 17 at 10 p.m. EST.

