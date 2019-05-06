Amy Schumer Just Welcomed Her First Baby

Just hours after the news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had welcomed their first child together, Amy Schumer announced that she gave birth to her own "royal baby."

In an Instagram post on Monday, Schumer announced that she had given birth to her first child (also a boy, like Baby Sussex) with husband, Chris Fischer, on Sunday night.

"10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born," she captioned the photo.

Just before her announcement, she posted an Instagram photo of herself making a stop at the Met, joking, "Met look this year. Last night on the way to the hospital."

Last week, the comedian hilariously confirmed that she was still pregnant — and overdue.

“Oh yeah does it feel to everyone like I’ve been pregnant for a long time? It must be getting annoying to you all that I’m still pregnant,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram photo. “Well imagine how I feel mother f—!!!!!!”

Schumer's birth announcement post garnered congratulations from celebrity friends like I Feel Pretty co-star Emily Ratajkowski as well as Selma Blair, who wrote, "Congratulations!!!! Sleep when you can. Seriously. Hug you . Welcome to the best and craziest part of life. Maybe."