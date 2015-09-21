Amy Schumer Had the Best Photobomb of Emmys Night

Not only did Amy Schumer take home an award and land on our best dressed list for her gorgeous Zac Posen gown at last night's Emmy Awards, but she also served up the most epic photobomb. The actress took to Instagram to share her post-show exploits, which including crashing the Game of Thrones cast's post-win picture.

Schumer posted a snap of herself laying in front of the Westeros crew, which she captioned: "My real family."

My real family A photo posted by @amyschumer on Sep 20, 2015 at 8:46pm PDT

But that wasn't the only unforgettable moment from the star's night. When the comedian presented the first trophy of the night with fellow funny lady Amy Poehler, she made sure to note that she had "a blackout scheduled for 10 p.m." Now that's the Amy Schumer we know and love.

Check out more photos she shared from the Emmys below:

Ahhhhh!!! #emmymanager A photo posted by @amyschumer on Sep 20, 2015 at 4:32pm PDT

Um A photo posted by @amyschumer on Sep 20, 2015 at 10:39pm PDT

I usually never drink but A photo posted by @amyschumer on Sep 21, 2015 at 2:53am PDT

