No, Amy Schumer Isn't Pregnant—But She Does Have Another Announcement

Nope, don't use baby bump and Amy Schumer in the same sentence.

About an hour after fans speculated that the actress was pregnant on Thursday, she shared a follow-up video of herself confirming that instead of bringing a human child into the world, she’s collaborated on a clothing line with her stylist Leesa Evans, the same Leesa that helped her out for her wedding.

To recap: fans jumped to the conclusion that Schumer was expecting thanks to a photo of her pinching her red blouse along with the caption, “@leesaevansstyle and I are cookin something Up.” Ignoring the fact that she tagged her stylist and not, you know, her husband, followers interpreted the image as a pregnancy announcement.

@leesaevansstyle and i are cookin somethin Up A post shared by @ amyschumer on Jul 12, 2018 at 8:53am PDT

Shortly after, she posted a video confirming that the “cookin something up” part was in reference to a forthcoming fashion line. Presumably, the red pieces she wore in the first picture are a part of the line, though in true Schumer style, she could just be joshing us.

I always have a bump alert! A post shared by @ amyschumer on Jul 12, 2018 at 10:11am PDT

“I am not pregnant. I am not pregnant,” she said on instagram. “It looked like I was like pointing to a bump or something but I am not. Leesa Evans and I have created a clothing line for all sizes and shapes at a chill price point. That’s what I was trying to allude to, but thank you, for thinking of my womb.”

So there you have it.

We don’t have any other details about said collaboration, but considering it’s inclusive for people of “all sizes and shapes,” perhaps it’s safe to guess it’ll include maternity wear also? Let us know, Amy.